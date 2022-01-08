UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a CHF 21 target price on the bank’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

UBS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

