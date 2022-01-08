UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Raised to CHF 22 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on UBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $19.35 on Friday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $236,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $668,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $316,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

