UBS Group Downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $37.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

