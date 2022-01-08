UBS Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €117.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €117.00 ($132.95) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €88.60 ($100.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

