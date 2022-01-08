UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.26 ($52.57).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

