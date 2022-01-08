Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,493,268. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

