U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.60. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

