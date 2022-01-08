Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $483.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

