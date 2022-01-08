Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

TWO stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

