Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after buying an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,195,000 after buying an additional 397,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,016,000 after buying an additional 670,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,655,000 after buying an additional 528,592 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

