Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 434,542 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Twitter worth $80,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $9,116,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,105 shares of company stock worth $4,039,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. decreased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.97.

Twitter stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -164.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

