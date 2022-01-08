Truist Securities Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $90.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.63.

THC opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $142,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

