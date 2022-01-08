Truist Securiti Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

DGX stock opened at $155.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 77,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

