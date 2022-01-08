Truist Financial Corp Sells 40,573 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,573 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Shares of DHI opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

