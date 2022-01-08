Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,329 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 772.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.66.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.