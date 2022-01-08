Truist Financial Corp Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of J. M. Smucker worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $31,987,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,391,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 90.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.