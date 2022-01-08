Truist Financial Corp Has $12.84 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 779,971 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,287,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

