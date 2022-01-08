Truist Financial Corp Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $429.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.78 and a 200-day moving average of $385.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

