Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,238 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03.

