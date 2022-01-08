Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

BDC stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.