Truist Financial Corp Acquires 48,020 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

IYW opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

