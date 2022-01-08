Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Short Interest Update

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Triterras stock remained flat at $$2.28 on Friday. 149,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,652. Triterras has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triterras by 104.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Triterras by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

