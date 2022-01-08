Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $237.28

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.28 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 245.80 ($3.31). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 239.80 ($3.23), with a volume of 3,282,217 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBOX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.17) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.57) to GBX 282 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.57) target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.57) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246 ($3.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

