Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.