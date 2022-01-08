Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Avnet by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.