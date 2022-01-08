Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 639 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CureVac were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVAC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $2,346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $11,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $1,887,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

