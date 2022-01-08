Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 539 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $50.02 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

