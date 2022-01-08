Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,479 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Viasat by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viasat by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

VSAT opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

