Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 476,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

