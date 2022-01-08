Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,940. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,947,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after buying an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,373,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,011,000.

Shares of TVTX traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 307,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,201. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

