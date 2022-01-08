Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $147,037.76 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.83 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

