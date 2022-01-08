Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $159.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.
Travelers Companies stock opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $166.68.
In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.