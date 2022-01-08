Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $159.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $166.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

