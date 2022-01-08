TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 475.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

