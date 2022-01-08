TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $786.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $600.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $716.89.

TDG opened at $654.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $621.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.27. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

