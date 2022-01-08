TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $786.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $600.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.89.

TDG stock opened at $654.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $621.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

