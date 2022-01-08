Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

TTD stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

