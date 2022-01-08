TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.32. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 147,567 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 52,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $131,335.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 293,506 shares of company stock worth $752,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $113,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

