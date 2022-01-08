TPI Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 215 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

NYSE CRM opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.