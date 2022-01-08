TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in TPI Composites by 40.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 56.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TPI Composites by 964,300.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TPI Composites by 256.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

