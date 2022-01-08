Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day moving average of $305.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $212.03 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

