Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 769,313 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,313 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.37% of Aramark worth $31,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Aramark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aramark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.