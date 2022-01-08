Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 47,424 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,715,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,257 shares of company stock worth $7,353,332. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.