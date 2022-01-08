Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $25,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $256.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.76.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

