Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 431,344 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 431,344 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.73. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.