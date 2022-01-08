Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 137,109 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,109 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CAE were worth $40,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of CAE opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.