Toronto Dominion Bank Has $43.48 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 350,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $451.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.76. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

