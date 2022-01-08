Toronto Dominion Bank Has $36.69 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,645 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49,342 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $36,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.83 and its 200 day moving average is $297.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.