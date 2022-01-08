Toronto Dominion Bank Has $30.10 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $30,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after buying an additional 436,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,551,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,960,000 after acquiring an additional 177,660 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

