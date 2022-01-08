Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.97 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $28,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX opened at $576.36 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

