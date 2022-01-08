Toronto Dominion Bank Has $22.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.91 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

